Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $274.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $311.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $5.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

