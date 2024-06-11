GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSK opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.