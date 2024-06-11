GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Up 7.7%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 63,608,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 15,214,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.15.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

