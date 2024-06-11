Guidewire Software, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

GWRE stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $132.97.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

