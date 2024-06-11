H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that H World Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

