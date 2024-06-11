Head-To-Head Analysis: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) versus Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -35.82% -34.68% Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Austin Gold and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Austin Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Aris Mining.

62.1% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Austin Gold and Aris Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.32) -2.69 Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.41 $11.42 million $0.05 82.50

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Austin Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.