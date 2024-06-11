Head to Head Analysis: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) & Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chester Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Codorus Valley Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codorus Valley Bancorp is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

52.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.66% 12.01% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $90.77 million 2.30 $24.97 million $2.31 9.35

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; business loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; credit cards; mobile banking and deposit; online bill pay and statement; treasury management; merchant services; and sells non-deposit investment products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

