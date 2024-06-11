Head to Head Analysis: Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Green Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $314.46 million 1.87 $20.98 million $0.65 29.69 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liquidity Services and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 6.30% 18.51% 10.37% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liquidity Services and Green Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.90%.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Green Street Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

