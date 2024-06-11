Head to Head Analysis: va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) & Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane and va-Q-tec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 6 0 2.75 va-Q-tec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $143.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than va-Q-tec.

This table compares Crane and va-Q-tec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.14 billion 3.81 $401.10 million $3.73 38.20 va-Q-tec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than va-Q-tec.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and va-Q-tec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% va-Q-tec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane beats va-Q-tec on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About va-Q-tec

va-Q-tec AG develops, produces, and markets vacuum insulation panels and phase change materials in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It also manufactures and distributes thermal packaging solutions and thermal energy storage components. In addition, the company supplies temperature controlled supply chain systems for healthcare and logistics companies; insulation of refrigeration/freezing equipment and ultra-low to appliance and food companies; insulating water boilers, pipelines, and laboratory equipment for technics and industry; building insulation solutions for facades, roofs, and floors; and insulation in refrigeration trucks, electric cars, trains, and aircraft. Further, it offers container rental and thermal consulting services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Würzburg, Germany.

