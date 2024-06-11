Head to Head Review: CAVA Group (CAVA) and Its Rivals

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CAVA Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CAVA Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 553 4826 6305 321 2.53

Profitability

CAVA Group presently has a consensus target price of $81.08, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 7.04%. Given CAVA Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares CAVA Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -8.88% -451.00% -5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 216.52 CAVA Group Competitors $2.16 billion $247.82 million 28.00

CAVA Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CAVA Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

