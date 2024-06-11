Head to Head Survey: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $32.18 million N/A $11.18 million $2.48 7.06 NBT Bancorp $664.97 million 2.49 $118.78 million $2.59 13.54

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and NBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 13.02% 1.53% NBT Bancorp 16.71% 10.20% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jeffersonville Bancorp and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.48%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, consumer, installment, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan administration and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. Further, it operates as a property management and passive investment company, as well as investment advisor that provides investment management and financial consulting services. The company operates in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central and northwestern Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

