HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $86.25 and last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 20588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.
HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of HealthEquity
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.