HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $86.25 and last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 20588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,530. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

