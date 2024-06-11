Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Shares Down 0.7%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 42,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 82,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
