Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Shares Down 0.7%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 42,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 82,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGLB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Featured Stories

