Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE HSHP opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

