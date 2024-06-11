Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

