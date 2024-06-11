Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,840 shares of company stock worth $246,876. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

