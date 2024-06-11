Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,695 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 638,617 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hudbay Minerals worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

