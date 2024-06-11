Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Cut by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

HUM opened at $349.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.78. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

