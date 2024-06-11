Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,273,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,449,000 after purchasing an additional 744,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

