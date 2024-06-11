Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$39.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE H opened at C$40.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.54. The stock has a market cap of C$24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$41.69.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.314 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

