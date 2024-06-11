IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.03.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$5.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.24.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

