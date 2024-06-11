ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.95

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.95 and traded as high as $144.96. ICF International shares last traded at $144.25, with a volume of 80,019 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

ICF International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.95. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

