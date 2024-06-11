Impax Asset Management Group Plc (IPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 409 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 464.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 485.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.28). The company has a market cap of £524.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider William Simon O’Regan purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £58,630 ($74,659.37). In other news, insider Julia Bond purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($30,396.03). Also, insider William Simon O’Regan purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £58,630 ($74,659.37). Company insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.91) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

