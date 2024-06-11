Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $8.05. Inseego shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 255,128 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 16.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

