Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GDDY opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $142.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

