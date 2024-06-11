Integra Resources Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report released on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources accounts for about 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

