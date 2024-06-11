Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,020 shares trading hands.

Intellipharmaceutics International Trading Down 37.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

