Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 116,679 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,679 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.44% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 30.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANIK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

