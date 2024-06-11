Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Schneider National by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368,920 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Schneider National by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

