Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 295,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

