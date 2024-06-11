Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 27,555 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

