Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,438 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.7 %

TNDM stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.