Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,544 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,581,000 after purchasing an additional 190,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 167,937 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Domo by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 420,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 312,679 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 166.7% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367 over the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Trading Down 2.6 %

DOMO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.33. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

