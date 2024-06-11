Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,489 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Stride worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Stride by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

