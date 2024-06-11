Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 214,003 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.80% of FARO Technologies worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in FARO Technologies by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FARO opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

FARO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.