Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $6.01 Million in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 405,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of OPENLANE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

