Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 10,124 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYFree Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

