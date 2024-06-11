Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 114,145 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,145 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,519.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $1,080,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

