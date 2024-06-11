Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,699 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 16.41% of HireRight worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 106.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 236,675 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HireRight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

HireRight stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 million, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

HireRight Company Profile

(Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.