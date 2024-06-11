Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

