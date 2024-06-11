Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Shares Down 1.5%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 14,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 37,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

