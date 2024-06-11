Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 916,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of 348% compared to the typical volume of 204,796 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.