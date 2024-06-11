IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 402,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 877,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

