IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.06

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.78. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 161,337 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $712.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

