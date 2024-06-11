iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.66

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.66 and traded as high as $62.92. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 2,759 shares traded.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

