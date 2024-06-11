iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Trading Up 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.13 and last traded at C$50.12. Approximately 65,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 42,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

