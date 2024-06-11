iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 249.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

