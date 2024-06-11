iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

