J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 172 ($2.19) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 77.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.78) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
