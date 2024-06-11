Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 191.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.31 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

